FIA boss 'CONVICTED' after astonishing rant
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that he felt ‘convicted’ after delivering an astonishing rant.
The FIA boss has come under increased scrutiny after announcing at the Singapore Grand Prix that the governing body will be clamping down on foul language used by drivers.
Ben Sulayem went on to state that Formula 1 drivers were not ‘rappers’, a comment Lewis Hamilton subsequently called out as possessing a ‘racial element’.
Max Verstappen was also displeased with the FIA’s recent decision, refusing to speak at further press conferences after being punished for swearing in the one prior on the Thursday in Singapore.
FIA boss hits out at British press
The FIA president was accused earlier this year of intervening to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, and trying to derail the Las Vegas GP.
However, Ben Sulayem was cleared of any wrongdoing, and now the FIA boss has hit out at the British press, claiming that they ‘convicted’ him, in a lengthy rant.
"I respect Max [Verstappen] because I'm a driver. I was a champion and I respect winners and champions," he said to Autosport.
"I see he had his share [of mistreatment], but let's talk about me. If you look at the British media and what they did to me… For God's sake, they convicted me.
"They didn't accuse me [of anything], but they keep on [going]. And do I care? No. Why? Because what are they after? They are after selling and getting more coverage for them[selves]. Of course, yes.
"But they have no power over me and over the FIA.
"But life goes on. You know what they did to me? They made me stronger. I'm more careful now and more wise."
