Verstappen confirms timeline for SHOCK test away from Red Bull F1
Max Verstappen has revealed a shock activity set to take place during the current Formula 1 break.
Verstappen's 2024 season has been filled with frustrations, despite being top of the championship and having won seven races, more than any other driver.
The three-time world champion, however, has not won for eight races, and has been instead driving an RB20 that struggles to even put its drivers onto the podium.
Verstappen still has a 52-point lead over closest challenger Lando Norris in the championship standings with six races left, but has been airing his frustrations both at his team and at the FIA in recent months.
Verstappen's F1 break plans
F1 is currently on a month-long break, with no action until October 18 at the United States Grand Prix in a mini autumn break.
While drivers have become accustomed to long breaks in both the summer and winter months where they can relax and unwind, this mini break offers them different challenges, needing to maintain fitness for one last push.
Verstappen has now been speaking about his plans for the month, a down period which includes his 27th birthday. The Dutchman revealed a test in a different car to his RB20 is set to take place to hone his preparations for the future.
"The first week I still have a few little things I have to do, but after that the fun stuff will come," Verstappen told Viaplay.
Asked what he will do if anything, he immediately replied smiling: "Not being involved with Formula 1.
"Look, of course I do a bit of that in the background with my engineers, but I'm not very involved with the Formula 1 car myself. I'm still going to test with GT3 cars to plan for next year, though, so that's going to be a lot of fun after my birthday. That still motivates me."
