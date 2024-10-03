Red Bull confirm change for MAJOR cause ahead of triple-header

Christian Horner's Formula 1 team have confirmed that a change to both the Red Bull cars will occur ahead of the upcoming triple-header.

With just six races left in the 2024 season, the Milton Keynes-based outfit will no doubt be doing everything they can to reclaim their top spot in the constructors' standings, after rivals McLaren knocked them off it last month after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull announce Perez release as F1 star RESIGNS

READ MORE: Verstappen set for MAJOR FIA penalty

Red Bull's lead driver Max Verstappen is facing a battle of his own in the drivers' championship, and despite maintaining his lead, is under constant pressure from closest rival Lando Norris, who lies in second just 52 points behind the Dutchman.

McLaren have emerged as the surprise favourites in 2024, shaking reigning champions Red Bull as they struggle to find the pace they demonstrated at the start of the season.

Having dominated the sport and taking home 19 out of a possible 22 grand prix wins last season, Verstappen hasn't managed a victory since the Spanish GP back in June.

The team's overall slump in performance may have distracted from Sergio Perez's woes as the Mexican driver has frequently produced significantly worse results than team-mate Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have both experienced a dip in form in 2024

Max Verstappen was forced to retire from the 2024 Australian GP after issues with his Red Bull

What change will Red Bull make to their machinery?

The team's troubles with machinery and driver lineup have persisted as the season has gone on, with team principal Horner citing balance issues on the car following the Italian GP.

In an attempt to halter the progress of their rivals McLaren, Red Bull even complained to the FIA over the papaya rear wing, sparking a debate over its legality.

The sport's governing body found the part to be legal, but McLaren chose to abandon the concept regardless to avoid further complications.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief confirms Ricciardo target for F1 comeback chance

Red Bull complained to the FIA over McLaren's rear wing

Now, it seems Red Bull will be making their own changes to the cars in an attempt to claw back as many points as possible over the final races.

With a triple-header on the horizon for the US, Mexican and Brazilian grands prix, Red Bull confirmed they would be adding a standout logo design to both liveries in support of a charitable cause in collaboration with Hard Rock International.

Posting on the brand's LinkedIn, a statement read: “We are excited to bring the thrill of F1 to even more fans worldwide, as we double down and expand our partnership with world-renowned entertainment and music brand, Hard Rock International.

“Also, in honour of PINKTOBER this year, for the Mexico and Brazil Grand Prix, a special pink logo design will feature on our cars and driver overalls, uniting speed, power and purpose in the fight against breast cancer.”

READ MORE: FIA issue official statement as race CANCELLED

Related