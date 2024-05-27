German star targets F1 return as FUMING team boss considers dropping driver

A surprise German star is targeting an F1 return after a team boss plans to make changes for the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Monaco Grand Prix provided a dramatic first lap incident with Sergio Perez and the two Haas drivers being involved in a frightening collision.

READ MORE: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

Moreover, both Alpines were also caught up in an incident down at Portier, after Esteban Ocon collided with his team-mate Pierre Gasly.

The incident ended Ocon’s race, earning him a five-place grid penalty for the Canadian Grand Prix, with his boss Bruno Famin reportedly furious.

Magnussen, Perez and Hulkenberg were involved in a terrifying first lap collision

Esteban Ocon crashed into team-mate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap in Monaco

Will Alpine replace Ocon for Canada?

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz revealed after the Monaco Grand Prix, that Famin may be considering replacing Ocon for Canada, seen in conversation with reserve driver Jack Doohan.

According to Kravitz, Famin revealed there would be consequences for Ocon after the first lap incident, with the boss about to make a ‘tough decision’.

Whilst Doohan has been tipped to make his F1 debut, could another star be an option for Alpine?

Prior to the Monaco Grand Prix, German driver Mick Schumacher made it clear that he was targeting a return to F1.

"We have to hope that the dominoes fall in my direction and hopefully I end up with a seat,” he said to Sky Germany.

"What I can do is give my best performance in the WEC. But also put in a good performance as reserve driver [at Mercedes] and continue to hold discussions."

READ MORE: F1 team boss threatens DRIVER CHANGE after Monaco drama

When asked about his future driver line-up, Famin remained cryptic.

"We want to take our time. We have always said that we are not under any pressure. We are happy with our drivers. We work well with them." he said.

"Mick is doing an incredible job.”

READ MORE: FIA announce Monaco penalty verdict for Ferrari star

Related