Ferrari stars given UPGRADE ahead of Canadian GP

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and a title="Carlos Sainz" href="https://www.gpfans.com/en/f1-drivers/carlos-sainz/news/">Carlos Sainz have been given sizeable upgrades ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

The duo have impressed in 2024, scoring a win apiece, Leclerc last time out at home in Monaco and Carlos Sainz in Australia.

Ferrari have narrowed the gap to leaders Red Bull to just 24 points in the constructors' championship, and Leclerc trails Verstappen for top spot by just 31 points.

With Red Bull's dominance appearing to wane, both drivers will be ready to pounce on any further opportunities to beat the Milton Keynes outfit.

Carlos Sainz won for Ferrari in Australia
Charles Leclerc recorded an emotional win in Monaco

Price rises for Leclerc and Sainz

Now, the duo's real life form has been reflected in the F1 Fantasy game, with significant price rises for both racers.

In the game, fans select five drivers and two constructors within their budget cap to score points for their overall team through wins, poles, overtakes, and more.

Leclerc's price has risen the most after Monaco, increasing from $19.5m to $23.6m.

Teammate Sainz also will also cost fans a large chunk more; his price is up $3.5m to $22m.

Other big risers included Kevin Magnussen and Lando Norris, who will now cost fans $8.9m and $25.6m repsectively.

F1 Standings

