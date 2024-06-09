F1 Results Today: Canadian Grand Prix times - Hamilton suffers heartbreak in BONKERS race

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian GP which had it all including overtakes, safety cars and a Ferrari nightmare.

Lewis Hamilton temporarily claimed third, however a late overtake from team-mate George Russell denied him a first podium since Mexico last year, cementing the longest podium drought of his career.

It initially seemed like McLaren had the edge with Lando Norris producing a stunning overtake on lap 21, taking Verstappen and then Russell for P1.

However, Norris' lead was short-lived when Logan Sargeant crashed into the wall prompting a safety car.

Everyone bar Norris entered the pits for fresh intermediate tyres, and when the Brit finally pitted he lost his lead, ending up third behind Russell and Verstappen.

An attempt at an overcut nearly put McLaren back in contention, however Norris could only manage second overall in Montreal.

Lando Norris came close to a race victory in Canada

The race topped off an already miserable weekend for Charles Leclerc, who suffered from engine issues throughout the grand prix.

Ferrari made a further blunder, pitting Leclerc during the safety car where he put on dry tyres whilst the track was still wet.

However, the Monegasque driver fell further behind his rivals, with the team eventually retiring the car.

Ferrari's nightmare continued when Carlos Sainz lost control of his car spinning on track, and tagging Alex Albon who crashed into the wall.

The incident sparked a safety car with both drivers forced to retire from the race.

Canadian Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Montreal was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)



2. Lando Norris (McLaren): +3.879



3. George Russell (Mercedes): +4.317



4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4.915



5. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +10.199



6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +17.510



7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +23.625



8. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): +28.672



9. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +30.021



10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +30.313



11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +30.824



12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +31.253



13. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber): +40.487



14. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): +52.694



15. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) : + 1 LAP



16. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): DNF



17. Alex Albon (Williams): DNF



18. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): DNF



19. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): DNF



20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): DNF



Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 1:14.856s

