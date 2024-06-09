close global

FIA confirm Ricciardo PENALTY after frustrating Canadian Grand Prix error

Daniel Ricciardo has been given a five-second penalty for a false start at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Australian began from fifth on the grid, but lost places at the start after trying to go around the outside of the opening corners in the wet weather.

Ricciardo was then placed under investigation for his alleged infringement and a five-second penalty was confirmed for the Visa Cash App RB driver on lap 13.

By that point, the 34-year-old had slipped to seventh place, some 20 seconds off Lewis Hamilton who started in that position, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell leading until a nightmare lap saw him go from first to third.

Daniel Ricciardo was penalised at the start of the Canadian GP
George Russell maintained his lead from pole

Wet weather dictates Canada GP start

Lights out in Canada saw all drivers on wet tyres, with 18 on intermediates and the two Haas drivers on the full wets.

It initially appeared to be a masterclass from Haas, as both drivers climbed into the points from the rear of the grid, but as the track dried they fell back outside of the top ten after pitting for intermediates.

It was initially an ideal start for Mercedes, but Russell lost out to Lando Norris and Max Verstappen on the same lap after a clumsy error.

F1 Standings

