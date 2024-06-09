LAP ONE: Shock F1 team make huge gamble and surge up grid

George Russell retained his lead and Lewis Hamilton moved up a place in Montreal in what was a dream start in the rain for Mercedes in Canada.

Russell began from pole in a standing start despite the wet weather, and most of the drivers kept it clean despite challenging conditions on track.

Hamilton overtook Daniel Ricciardo for P6 as 18 of the drivers started on the intermediate tyres, with the two Haas cars beginning on the full wets.

For Haas, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg made a super start on the wet tyres to gain multiple places.

George Russell took pole for the Canadian Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo lost places at the start of the race

Most master the wet weather in Canada start

The grid appeared to make a clean getaway initially, as all 20 cars made it through the opening lap without major incident having crept off the line.

Logan Sargeant had the first off-track excursion after a few laps as he locked up and slid into the barrier at turn six. He was able to reverse and keep himself in the race.

The two Haas cars ran in the points before Magnussen pitted onto intermediate tyres as the rain eased. Hulkenberg remained on wet tyres but began to lap three seconds slower than those on the green-walled tyres.

There was also a minor collision for Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly, but the stewards ruled no further action was necessary.

