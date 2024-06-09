Dramatic F1 safety car throws Canadian Grand Prix into chaos
Dramatic F1 safety car throws Canadian Grand Prix into chaos
A hectic Canadian Grand Prix was halted by the deployment of the safety car.
Williams driver Logan Sargeant had a dismal start to the afternoon, having gone straight on after locking up the front brakes going into turn seven.
F1 Headlines: Verstappen forced into MAJOR change as Ferrari star 'signs secret deal'
READ MORE: FIA confirm Ricciardo PENALTY after frustrating Canadian Grand Prix error
The American then suffered another disaster as on lap 24, he spun at turn four and had a slight brush with the barriers.
Facing the wrong way, the safety car was deployed so the marshals could look to move the stricken Williams, who retired from the race.
Verstappen retakes the lead in Canada
The incident threw the race into chaos, with several drivers coming in for fresh tyres.
Lando Norris, who had been leading by over 11 seconds, opted to stay out on track when the safety car came out and when he eventually did come in, Max Verstappen took the lead, leaving the McLaren in third behind George Russell.
Racing action got back under way on lap 30, with the Red Bull leading the charge as DRS was again disabled after more rain began to fall.
READ MORE: F1 fans hit by Canadian Grand Prix 'cancelled' blunder
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Three cars out after CRAZY lap in Canada
- 9 minutes ago
Dramatic F1 safety car throws Canadian Grand Prix into chaos
- 45 minutes ago
FIA confirm Ricciardo PENALTY after frustrating Canadian Grand Prix error
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari F1 star suffers NIGHTMARE Canadian Grand Prix
- 17 minutes ago
F1 champion Verstappen OVERTAKEN as Norris executes thrilling move
- 45 minutes ago
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal
- 48 minutes ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul