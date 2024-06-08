F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole
George Russell took pole position by the finest margins setting exactly the same time as Max Verstappen.
Both drivers completed their lap in 1:12.000, with the Brit snatching pole by setting his time first.
Russell remains ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton in their qualifying head-to-head 8-1, with the champion qualifying down in seventh.
F1 Headlines: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed
READ MORE: Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval
Ferrari endured a nightmare Q2 session in Canada with both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz making an early exit.
It is the first time since the 2021 Belgium Grand Prix that both Ferraris have failed to make Q3.
The result comes as a shock after the Scuderia were tipped to take pole in Montreal.
Sergio Perez failed to make it out of Q1 once again after Alex Albon pushed him into the drop-zone.
The Mexican has recently signed a new contract with Red Bull, however he has failed to make it into Q2 on two consecutive occasions now.
F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024
1. George Russell [Mercedes] 1:12.000
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.000
3. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.021
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.103
5. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.178
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.228
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.280
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.414
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.701
10. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.796
ELIMINATED IN Q2
11. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
13. Logan Sargeant [Williams]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
ELIMINATED IN Q1
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
17. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
19. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
READ MORE: Ferrari F1 star handed FIA PENALTY verdict
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen sets fastest time but FAILS to get Canada GP pole
- 16 minutes ago
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo F1 future takes dramatic twist after SHOCK driver announcement
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen forced into MAJOR change after suffering fire damage
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
Norris given FIA verdict following unusual stewards call
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul