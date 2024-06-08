F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed
Sky Sports F1 pundit and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has issued a damning indictment of Daniel Ricciardo’s career as the Australian's poor form continues.
Ricciardo F1 future given boost by star's Red Bull DEMANDS
Daniel Ricciardo’s hopes of staying in Formula 1 may have been boosted by his team-mate being seemingly upset with Red Bull.
F1 star points out Canadian GP circuit DANGER
Valtteri Bottas has made a plea concerning a potentially dangerous aspect of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
Sainz reveals Red Bull 'conversations' amid HUGE decision
Carlos Sainz has shed light on the progress he made in talks with Red Bull as he continues to search for a drive for 2025.
Newey defiant in STAUNCH FIA criticism
Outgoing Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has issued an impassioned response to the FIA's unveiling of the 2026 technical regulations, which could suggest the 65-year-old is set to remain in the sport.
