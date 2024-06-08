close global

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

Sky Sports F1 pundit and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has issued a damning indictment of Daniel Ricciardo’s career as the Australian's poor form continues.

Ricciardo F1 future given boost by star's Red Bull DEMANDS

Daniel Ricciardo’s hopes of staying in Formula 1 may have been boosted by his team-mate being seemingly upset with Red Bull.

F1 star points out Canadian GP circuit DANGER

Valtteri Bottas has made a plea concerning a potentially dangerous aspect of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

Sainz reveals Red Bull 'conversations' amid HUGE decision

Carlos Sainz has shed light on the progress he made in talks with Red Bull as he continues to search for a drive for 2025.

Newey defiant in STAUNCH FIA criticism

Outgoing Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey has issued an impassioned response to the FIA's unveiling of the 2026 technical regulations, which could suggest the 65-year-old is set to remain in the sport.

F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  Today 01:36
F1 News Today: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes

  Yesterday 15:19

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

  • 4 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice

  Today 00:10
GPFans Recap

F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  Today 01:36
Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen out of Canadian GP practice after FIRE

  Yesterday 23:49
'Why's he still in F1?' - Sky pundit brutally DESTROYS Ricciardo's career

  Yesterday 23:13
F1 star points out Canadian GP circuit DANGER

  Yesterday 22:27
