Ricciardo F1 future given boost by star's Red Bull DEMANDS

Daniel Ricciardo’s hopes of staying in Formula 1 may have been boosted by his team-mate being seemingly upset with Red Bull.

It comes after the announcement that Sergio Perez had extended his contract with the team to remain alongside Max Verstappen until the end of the 2026 season, meaning he will be with the world champions when new revolutionary regulations come into effect.

Red Bull’s decision to retain the Mexican puts another piece in place for the 2025 season, with several seats still available for next season.

Not only does Perez’s extension affect the defending champions, but also RB drivers Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, who had been mentioned in the running for a Red Bull seat in 2025.

Sergio Perez has extended his contract with Red Bull until 2026

Yuki Tsunoda had been eyeing a promotion to the main team

Have Ricciardo's F1 hopes been boosted?

Both out of contract at the end of the season, Tsunoda has been the standout performer at RB thus far with regular Q3 appearances and points, while Riccardo’s struggles have led many to question whether he will remain in the sport beyond this year.

But the Aussie could have been dealt a major boost with the latest revelation at Red Bull, as Tsunoda has demanded ‘more commitment’ from the team as he had hoped to get a promotion to the main team.

Rumours have already linked Tsunoda with a move away from RB due to the Red Bull snub, and the 24-year-old is known to have a fiery temperament.

"Obviously I'm already committed with Red Bull a lot and hopefully I can have a bit more commitment from them," Tsunoda told media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

"There's an ongoing discussion and I want to make sure first of all we're on the same page with Red Bull after that we'll see. But I'm happy with RB.

"Even these two years [Perez] has to still perform and in this kind of environment, anything can happen. So, congratulations to him. For me, I just keep focusing on what I'm doing and just proving myself.

"I just have to grow more and, at the same time, hopefully, Red Bull will understand more or see more of my progress and my potential performance and maybe [it] can change in the future."

