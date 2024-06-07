F1 star points out Canadian GP circuit DANGER

Valtteri Bottas has made a plea concerning a potentially dangerous aspect of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

The Finn, who has scored four podiums around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, will be looking for his first points of the season in Montreal.

His Stake F1 team are also point-less in 2024, which is not providing the ideal platform as they prepare to become Audi from 2026.

If Bottas or team-mate Zhou Guanyu are to get on the scoreboard in Canada, they will be wanting to avoid a particular issue the circuit has faced over the years.

What is the danger at the Canadian Grand Prix?

A semi-street circuit, F1 has raced (non-continuously) around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since 1978.

Weather has often been a factor, including in the famously long 2011 race, but another issue at the circuit are the groundhogs which often find themselves in the firing line on the track.

There have been numerous close calls with the creatures over the seasons, and now Bottas has demonstrated that the issue is likely to persist in 2024.

In a post on X, the ten-time race winner shared a photo of himself cycling past a groundhog, and wrote: "Dear groundhog, please stay in the hole during this weekend."

Each race in 2024 seems to have been somewhat of a groundhog day for the Stake team, with their drivers simply unable to get on the board. Perhaps an encounter with the real thing could change that luck.

