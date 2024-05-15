Audi chief admits discussions amid DOUBTS over F1 project

Audi boss Gernot Dollner has revealed how initial doubts over the viability over the manufacturer's Formula 1 project were successfully quashed.

Plans for their racing debut in 2026 are already well under way, with the company now having completed the takeover of Sauber after previously holding a minority share in the Swiss outfit.

The driver lineup is also halfway to completion, with the team having announced the signing of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg in April of this year.

Speculation over who could join forces with the experienced German has ramped up in recent weeks, with the likes of Ferrari star Carlos Sainz strongly linked with a move following the news that Lewis Hamilton will replace the Spaniard in 2025.

Nico Hulkenberg will be part of the Audi team in 2026

Audi are set to enter F1 in 2026

Talks held over F1 project

Dollner has now admitted there was a time when Audi's F1 project appeared to be in some peril, revealing that discussions took place over whether the team may pull the plug on their F1 ambitions altogether, as had been rumoured when he took over development operations at the company last September.

In an interview with Auto Motor und Sport, the 55-year old explained: "For me, there are only two types of involvement in Formula 1: not at all or with the aim of being at the front - and at the very front.

"That's why we discussed it intensively and decided to significantly accelerate our involvement in Formula 1."

He continued: "With the expertise of Oliver Hoffmann [head of the F1 project], who has significantly driven the project forward since the beginning, we are confident that we can tackle this challenge and be at the forefront.

"It will be a hard road, but the Formula 1 is the most important motorsport platform in the world and we will do everything we can to be successful there."

