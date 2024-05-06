Sainz hits out at 'UNTRUE' rumours over next team

Carlos Sainz remains in contract limbo for 2025, but the Ferrari exile has hinted at advanced discussions with potential new teams.

The Spaniard's future in F1 remains a topic of hot debate after the Scuderia opted to replace him with Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. Since the news broke, speculation has swirled around this next move.

A swap deal with Hamilton for Mercedes has been a popular theory, while Red Bull's uncertain future with Sergio Perez - whose contract expires at the end of this year - has also been a potential destination.

However, perhaps the most persistent link has been with the soon-to-be-entering Audi team.

The German brand, taking over the current Sauber operating under the Stake banner, is reportedly keen on securing Sainz's services, ideally with a swift decision.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed as Audi's first signing for 2025, leaving one seat vacant.

This vacancy is undoubtedly intended for Sainz, who has impressed so far this season, even claiming victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

Time, however, might not be entirely on his side. While Audi is eager to secure him, they have made it clear they won't wait indefinitely, especially with over half of the grid out of contract at the end of this season.

Carlos Sainz is seeking to secure a seat for the 2025 season

Sainz denies rumours and hints at progress

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, it has been reported that Sainz has turned down an offer from Audi, taking the risk to see if 'he finds a place in a more competitive team' like Mercedes or Red Bull.

However, the Spaniard addressed the media regarding his future, dispelling rumours of a rejected Audi offer.

"No, that's not correct," Sainz said. "There is no truth about it.

"As I've said before, there are certain things that they don't depend fully on myself and there's going to be some waiting to be done. But, in the meantime, is not like I'm, or we are, completely stopped."

While acknowledging external factors influencing his decision, Sainz hinted at ongoing discussions with potential teams.

"We are still in conversations with people and advancing what we can advance, but all those things always including the waiting that, as I said before, we're going to need to do, for people to make up their minds in many areas."

