F1 pundit claims Sainz REJECTED Audi offer in favour of rivals

It has been reported that Carlos Sainz has turned down an offer from Audi as he looks to move further up the grid.

The Spainard is set to be a free agent at the end of the season after he departs Ferrari to make way for the arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

Audi have already begun their preparations for their entry to F1 with the signing of Nico Hulkenberg, who will join Sauber in 2025, with the team becoming the German manufacturer in 2026.

Sainz has been heavily linked with the team to become their second driver alongside Hulkenberg, but recent reports suggest that may not be the case.

Sainz turns down Audi offer

Posting on his X account, F1 television presenter Antonio Lobato has claimed that Sainz has rejected a proposal from Audi as he eyes a move to a ‘more competitive team.’

The Spaniard wrote: “Regarding the driver market... Sauber/Audi is going to announce soon who will accompany Hulkenberg from 2025.

“I don't know @Carlossainz55 because he decided not to accept the offer and miss[ed] the deadline he had to respond.

“Accepting it would have given him peace of mind, in addition to a good financial offer, but he preferred to take the risk to see if he finds a place in a more competitive team.”

Carlos Sainz has been linked with Red Bull and Mercedes

Lobato went on to state that Sainz’ options are Red Bull and Mercedes, with both teams having seats currently vacant for 2025.

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes amid the drama surrounding the defending champions, and this has given Sainz a better chance at landing a drive with Red Bull, according to Lobato.

“Main options: Red Bull if there is movement (it seems there is) and Mercedes. They're talking, but there's nothing yet,” he added.

“Mercedes wants Verstappen who is, without a doubt, the key piece of this puzzle.”

