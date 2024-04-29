F1 star emerges as SHOCK target for Audi

A surprise candidate has emerged as a key target to line up alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Audi, as the team gear up for life in Formula 1.

The German manufacturer recently announced the signing of Hulkenberg to a ‘multi-year’ deal, which will see him join up with the Sauber-owned team in 2025 and remain with them through the start of the new technical regulations in 2026, when Audi officially join the grid.

However, with no other driver currently contracted for next season, they must explore the very open market, and decide upon which driver is the best one to lead them forwards in their project.

There are a number of impressive candidates, such as Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Pierre Gasly, all of whom have race-winning pedigree and a mountain of experience.

Carlos Sainz is a potential option for Audi

Audi will take control of the Sauber team in 2026

Who will Audi F1 team sign next?

According to Last Word on Sports, there is one driver that has piqued their interest above all recently – despite a tricky start to the campaign.

It is believed that Audi admire the skills of Esteban Ocon, and are targeting his services in the eventuality that Sainz refuses an offer from them.

The Frenchman’s Alpine contract is set to expire at the end of the year, which could bring an end to a four-year spell with the team.

Alpine's early season struggles won’t have helped to convince Ocon to hang around, and he will be in demand from rival teams given his impressive pace behind the wheel.

