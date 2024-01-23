Audi have hinted that Carlos Sainz may potentially be on their list of drivers to watch ahead of their 2026 entry, after commenting on the Spaniard's Instagram post.

The German car manufacturer have been said to be sniffing around Sainz, with his current contract at Ferrari due to expire at the end of 2024.

Sainz's father, who goes by the same name, recently claimed his fourth Dakar Rally victory while driving an Audi RS Q-tron, in what was the German team's first Dakar title.

This suggests that the bond between the Sainz family and Audi is strong, something that may tempt Ferrari's Sainz when deciding on his next big career move.

Sainz's Audi links

After Sainz Sr's historic victory, the 29-year-old put up a post on Instagram with the caption: "We'll never forget this @dakarrally 💫"

Audi's social media team decided to comment on said post with a simple three word response of "What a time!"

This has fuelled rumours of a close connection between Sainz Jr and Audi, who are currently in the process of trying to form a team for 2026 having already started working on their power unit.

Current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has already been quite bullish about his chances of claiming one of the ambitious outfit's seats, but the other one remains up for grabs, as well as a hotly contested battle to become team principal.

