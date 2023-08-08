SHOCK U-Turn in Sainz future as report shares latest on Audi contract talks

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 8 August 2023

Carlos Sainz has reportedly not signed a pre-contract agreement with Audi despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

According to Motorsport.com Italia, the Spaniard is no closer to sealing his F1 future beyond the end of 2024, when his current Ferrari deal expires.

It had been suggested by Auto Action that Sainz had agreed to a pre-contract deal with the German giants in 2025 to prepare for when they enter the sport fully in 2026.

That appears to be incorrect following the latest reports. However, with Sainz also yet to agree a new deal with Ferrari beyond 2024, his future is certainly still up in the air.

Time to gamble

Will Charles Leclerc be joined by a new team-mate in 2025?

Sainz, like every F1 driver, has ambitions of becoming world champion one day. Which is probably why he joined Ferrari from McLaren at the end of the 2020 season.

But at this stage in time, there is little evidence to suggest that the Prancing Horse should make him their preferred driver over Charles Leclerc, who has more wins, poles and podiums in the time they have been team-mates.

This puts Sainz in a tricky position because he knows that Ferrari will produce a potentially race-winning car every year, but will he get the treatment he needs to become a champion?

Moving to Audi and being the main man from the start could be the gamble Sainz needs to take in order to escape from Leclerc's shadow.

He has the ability in the right car to beat anyone on his day, but the longer he stays at Ferrari, the lower his chances of greatness perhaps become.

