Ferrari set to LOSE star driver as pre-contract signed

L.A. Wilshaw

Monday 7 August 2023 12:57

Ferrari look to be set on losing one of their star drivers to Audi as ‘silly season’ rumours continue to fly around the paddock.

Carlos Sainz is out of contract at the end of 2024 and according to Auto Action he has already signed a pre-contract with the Sauber team, who will join the Formula 1 grid as Audi Sauber in 2026.

Whilst team principal Frederic Vasseur doesn’t appear to be in a rush to discuss contracts for the following season, Sainz is keen to get all his ducks in a row.

Speaking during the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, he said, “I do prefer starting a season already knowing where I’m going to be the following year. Because that takes away the distraction that there always is to be negotiating a new contract when you need to be fully focused on what you’re doing on track and on the work you have to do with the team you’re currently with.

“While it’s still early days and the end of the season is still some four months away, it’s true that once this championship will be over I’ll fully focus on sorting my future.

“The goal is to go into the 2024 championship without any worries about it and my contract for the future already signed and sealed.”

Seidl to build team around Sainz

Team-mate Charles Leclerc is set to renew his terms with Ferrari until 2029. The terms of his contract are currently unknown but will reportedly break pay records, and could include a clause to be the number one driver, which will not go down well with the Spaniard.

Current CEO of Sauber, Andreas Seidl, is said to be keen on building the new Audi Sauber team around Sainz having worked closely with him at McLaren.

The German outfit will want to hit the ground running as they become the 11th team on the grid; bringing in a big name like Sainz will no doubt make an impression from the get-go.

