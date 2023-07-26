Sainz 'looking for F1 ALTERNATIVES' after 'losing confidence' in Ferrari

Jay Winter

Wednesday 26 July 2023 22:27

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Carlos Sainz Jr has 'lost confidence' in Ferrari and that his father Carlos Sainz Snr is actively looking for alternatives in the paddock.

The latest rumour among the F1 crowd is that Carlos Sainz is looking to rejoin forces with his former team principal Andreas Seidl at Audi from 2026.

"With Carlos Sainz, you get the feeling that he has lost confidence in the team," Schumacher told Sky Germany.

"There are rumours that his father is roaming the paddock, looking for alternatives.

"That's somewhat peculiar because the connection between Carlos Sainz Sr. and VW is there due to rallying, and Audi also needs someone with experience. However, the driver must also be a team player."

Sainz 'makes many mistakes'

Ferrari haven't lived up to the expectations in the 2023 season, falling to fourth behind Aston Martin in the constructors' standings

While Schumacher has been a big critic of Ferrari this season, the German commentator believes Sainz needs to analyse his own performances, after "not making a good impression".

"At the moment, Carlos Sainz doesn't make a good impression," stated the former driver.

"He can drive a car, but he makes many mistakes, and his performances are very inconsistent. That's certainly not a good calling card for his future.

"Even the mistake on Friday in the damp conditions, that shouldn't happen normally.

"It's a tough situation for him and Ferrari. With so much experience, that shouldn't happen. These are always the things that pile up with him.

"Of course, when things go wrong, they often go really wrong. But in the area he's driving in, that should never happen."

