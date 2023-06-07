Jay Winter

Wednesday 7 June 2023 16:58

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Ferrari may have to "write off" this year as well as the start of their 2024 season after a dismal showing at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari had a weekend to forget at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Charles Leclerc enduring a point-less couple of days in Spain.

The Monegasque driver had a horrible qualifying session, getting eliminated in the first round of Saturday's event. Leclerc could only race his way up to P11 after starting P19.

Carlos Sainz was Ferrari's main hope for a podium this weekend. It had seemed as though the stars had aligned for the Spaniard when he qualified P2 to start on the front row in front of his fans.

However, Sainz tumbled down the order, finishing P5 and only collecting 10 championship points for the Maranello-based team.

'Ferrari don't know what the issue is'

Schumacher claimed Ferrari is his "biggest concern", stating that the team are not entirely sure of what is causing high tyre degradation and poor race pace.

In his column for Sky, Schumacher wrote: "[Ferrari] team principal Fred Vasseur seemed at a loss when I asked him how long it would take for Ferrari to catch up to the front.

"His response was: 'We first need to identify the problem before we can determine how long it will take.'

"They don't really know what the issue is, as they've been struggling with rapid tyre degradation for a year now, and in Barcelona, they were simply too slow except for in qualifying.”

Schumacher's outlook on Ferrari's future is grim, warning fans that it will take some time for Fred Vasseur's efforts to bear fruit.

“Ferrari still has a challenging road ahead," said the brother of former Ferrari star, Michael Schumacher.

"Vasseur has only been in his position for a few months, and it takes time, which must be granted to him.

"He is currently in the process of bringing in new personnel to the team. It may take a while for everyone to start working together effectively and for their efforts to bear fruit."

Ferrari have only clinched one podium place, since Fred Vasseur has taken the reins of the team

The F1 commentator said the team may have to look ahead to next season before a turnaround of results.

"It's quite possible that Ferrari may have to write off this season and even the beginning of the next year as well," he concluded.

While Schumacher's message seems to spell out pure doom and gloom, Ferrari will be looking forward to the Canadian Grand Prix where Carlos Sainz was able to snatch a podium place in 2022.

