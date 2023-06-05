Hamilton BRUTALLY trolls Sainz in ‘worst ever’ jibe from Mercedes star

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 5 June 2023 23:12

Lewis Hamilton has trolled Carlos Sainz for what he labelled as “the worst bucket hat ever” in a social media clip released by Formula 1.

Outside of racing, Hamilton has a keen interest in fashion. In 2018, the seven-time world champion even launched the clothing line TOMMYXLEWIS during New York Fashion Week with American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

And the Mercedes driver’s high standards for fashion were on display during the Spanish Grand Prix after he took issue with one of Sainz’s clothing options for his home race in Barcelona.

“I’ve got this great picture of Carlos,” he said. “I took a great picture of Carlos earlier.”

Hamilton then proceeded to show the camera a picture of Sainz in a bucket hat covered in red chillies – a tribute to the Spaniard’s nickname – that he wore during the race weekend in Barcelona.

“It’s the bucket hat, it’s the worst bucket hat ever!”

Away from the fashion antics, the pair had mixed results during the grand prix. Hamilton and Sainz would swap their starting positions, as the Briton came second behind Max Verstappen, with the Ferrari driver dropping down three places to finish fifth.

The teams will now have two weeks to assess their performance ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, as Ferrari look to claw back their 52-point deficit to Mercedes in the constructors’ standings.

