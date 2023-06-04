F1 Drivers' Standings 2023 after the Spanish Grand Prix

Dan Ripley

Sunday 4 June 2023 21:32

Max Verstappen continued his domination of the 2023 F1 drivers' title race after winning his third race in a row at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was never troubled as he took a lights to flag victory in Barcelona, that ensures he is well on course to win his third straight world championship.

Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez remains his closest competitor, but a double Mercedes podium now means Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could be climbing the order.

READ MORE: Mercedes ROAR back at Spanish GP as Verstappen claims F1 victory in Barcelona

Let's look at how that victory impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 170 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 117

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 99

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 87

5. George Russell | Mercedes| 65

6. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 58

7. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 42

8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 35

9. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 25

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 15

11. Lando Norris | McLaren | 12

12. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 6

13. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 5

14. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 4

15. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

16. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 2

17. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2

18. Alex Albon | Williams | 1



F1 Constructors' Standings after the Spanish Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 287

2. Mercedes | 152

3. Aston Martin | 134

4. Ferrari | 100

5. Alpine | 40

6. McLaren | 17

7. Haas | 8

8. Alfa Romeo | 8

9. AlphaTauri | 2

10. Williams | 1

READ MORE: Verstappen explains why strategy led to 'TRICKY' moment at Spanish GP