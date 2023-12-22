Ferrari star reveals non-negotiable aspect of new F1 contract

Sam Cook

Friday 22 December 2023 16:57

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has said that he wants to continue at Ferrari 'for many more years', ruling out the possibility of a short-term contract with the Maranello-based outfit.

Both Sainz and his team-mate Charles Leclerc are out of contract at the end of 2024 and delays in their contract discussions have led to worries that one or both of the pair may not get a deal over the line.

It was recently reported that Leclerc had signed a new contract until 2029, but this hasn't been confirmed and, as of yet, there has been little news on Sainz.

Ferrari CEO John Elkann did suggest that the pair are both part of the team's long-term plans, putting Ferrari fans at ease, and suggesting that a new contract could be on the way for the enviable driver pairing.

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are out of contract at the end of 2024

Fred Vasseur is trying to get a deal over the line for both of his star drivers

Sainz working on two-year deal

Sainz has further stated his desires to stay with the team, telling media at a Ferrari sponsor event that he is working on getting a new contract completed.

“At Ferrari they know me, they read the telemetries, they know what I'm capable of. I would like to continue there for many more years," he revealed.

"I would like to start next season already knowing where I will race in the following one, I wouldn't like to leave without having signed.

“In addition to the financial treatment there is the question of the duration, we are working on a two-year agreement.

“I'm not the type for just one year, those are speculations. I feel the respect of Fred and the team, and I will extend it if I continue to feel it.

"We have three months for the agreement. If two of us want it, we will reach it."

