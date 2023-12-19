Ferrari F1 chief surprised by Leclerc and Sainz contract delays

Matthew Hobkinson

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur has admitted that he had expected Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to have signed a new deal before the end of the year.

Both Sainz and Leclerc's deals at Ferrari are set to expire at the end of 2024, with fans still awaiting official confirmation over any possible extension.

Reports have since emerged claiming that Leclerc has put pen to paper for a new five-year contract that would keep him at Ferrari until 2029, something that is still yet to be confirmed by the team.

There is no news – official or otherwise – regarding Sainz's future at Ferrari, with the Spaniard technically set to be a free agent for the 2025 season as things stand.

Charles Leclerc has reportedly signed a new long-term deal with Ferrari

Vasseur: No rush for Leclerc and Sainz deal

Yet Vasseur, who has revealed that he expected both deals to be done by now, has insisted that there is no urgency to have Leclerc and Sainz commit their future to the team.

"We are not in a rush to extend the deals but [we] have started discussions. Mercedes did it in August. We are not in a rush at all," he told Sky Italy.

"This season, I was expecting to do it before the end of the year. But the season was a huge one and we have started the discussion. But, again, we are not in a rush."

Ferrari missed out on P2 in the constructors' championship to Mercedes by just three points during Vasseur's first season in charge.

Fred Vasseur guided Ferrari to a P3 finish during his first year in charge of the team

And the team boss has stressed the importance of continuing to make progress if they are to try and catch Red Bull next year.

"I'm always worried because it's my job to! Even if you are only focused on yourself it's important not to be arrogant," Vasseur added.

"I've been doing this job for six years and it's always a good lesson of humility because you can do a good job one Sunday, then the Sunday after you are nowhere.

"It's a normal process. It's not to be worried...we just need to improve everywhere and this is the most important message.

"It's not that Red Bull have a magic bullet that puts them four tenths ahead. They are probably better than us with 10 things worth four hundredths. We need to do small steps everywhere and keep this mindset."

