Horner gives 'crazy' verdict over Leclerc contract situation

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said that Ferrari would be 'crazy' to let Charles Leclerc leave, after it was reported that the Monegasque star is close to signing a new contract.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported earlier this week that the Ferrari star had signed a new contract running until 2029, worth around £43 million per season by the latter part of the bumper deal.

It comes after Ferrari chairman John Elkann recently said that both Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz are part of the team's long term plans, despite both currently having a contract that only runs until the end of the 2024 season.

Whilst the Maranello-based team struggled to keep up with the dominant Red Bulls in 2023, team boss Fred Vasseur has been optimistic about both their short-term and long-term prospects.

Horner's warning to Ferrari

Horner, who has just come off the back of a record-breaking season with his star driver Max Verstappen, may just have been looking at Leclerc as a potential replacement for the struggling Sergio Perez, with the Mexican's contract also running out in 2024.

However, he doesn't believe that is a real prospect, suggesting Leclerc is Ferrari through-and-through.

“It’s totally natural, he’s a great driver," he told Sky F1 in quotes reported by Motorsport Week.

"I’m sure they’ll want to keep hold of him and they’d be crazy if they didn’t.”

