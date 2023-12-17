Ferrari announce F1 car reveal date with 'Christmas gift' claim

Sam Cook

Sunday 17 December 2023 11:03 - Updated: 11:03

Ferrari have become the first team to announce the launch date of their new car, with team boss Fred Vasseur remaining coy on its competitiveness.

Codenamed 676, the car which Ferrari hope can challenge the dominant Red Bulls for race wins and potentially the world championship will be released on February 13, just one week before the start of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Having been the only team to have beaten Red Bull in a main race throughout the course of 2023, Ferrari know that there is a certain amount of pressure on their shoulders to get it right and avoid another season of a one-car battle in the constructors' championship.

Fred Vasseur took over as Ferrari team principal at the end of 2022

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

Red Bull's dominance in 2023 was off the charts

Now, Vasseur has revealed a few of the key details surrounding the car, as well as explaining why the date is so important.

“The launch will take place on the 13th of February, the day before the Valentine's Day,” he said.

“You will see the rest [including the car's name] on that day.

“Why? Because we will have one day more before the test,” he joked. “No, it's quite tight, more seriously. We have the test a bit before [compared to 2023] and it's quite a challenge to put everything together.

“It means that we had no other option. I think also that some other teams are doing it on the 14th, but it's quite challenging to be all ready for Bahrain."

Ferrari are gambling on their car being a little closer to Red Bull in 2024

Ferrari's Christmas gift

“I don't have to promise something,” Vasseur responded when asked by Italian media about the competitiveness of the car. “The best way is to be focused on what we are doing to deliver.

“The Christmas gift for them will be if we're able to do a good job in March, not for Christmas. On Christmas the gift is just based on promises and I don't want to make promises.

“We'll see in March if it will be the Easter gift.”

