Verstappen admits that he understands fans' BOREDOM at Red Bull supremacy

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 22 June 2023 16:57

Max Verstappen has admitted that he understands why fans are getting bored with the current Red Bull period of domination in F1.

The Dutchman has enjoyed a season of almost uninterrupted victories so far this year, beaten only twice in eight races by his team-mate Sergio Perez.

But fans have shown disinterest and boredom in a season where there is little competition for the title.

The two-time world champion has conceded that ‘people can get a bit bored if only one team is dominating’ and said he hopes other teams ‘get it together’ to be more competitive with the Red Bull.

After the Canadian Grand Prix, he said: "It’s nice sometimes to have good competition.

"Honestly, I enjoyed of course 2021 but I also enjoyed the way 2022 went.

“Of course, in the beginning we had some reliability issues, the car was a bit heavy, but at one point the car was also really quite dominant at the end.”

Between them, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have won every race this season

He added that similar periods of dominance have occurred for Mercedes and Ferrari, saying: "I understand of course people get a bit bored if only one team is dominating.

“We’ve seen it also at Mercedes, we’ve seen it with Ferrari in the past, we’ve seen it with Red Bull in the past.

"So for sure I hope that more teams can get it together, then at least even if you have a little issue or whatever or you can’t get the set-up fully in 100% then there’s another team to win."

Mercedes winning streak was ‘super impressive’

The Dutchman said he ‘appreciated’ the work that went into Mercedes’ recent domination of the sport up to 2021, when Lewis Hamilton was nigh unbeatable and took home six world championships.

Verstappen said of that period: "It’s all about hard work and I appreciated what they were doing.

"It was super impressive at the time, so I never really felt like you had to stop that or anything. It was all about just trying to work harder and try to catch up.”

Dominance is motivation for Dutchman

Verstappen said that the strength of his car, which has precipitated Red Bull’s winning streak, has not deterred him from trying his best.

"For me there’s probably even more motivation because you know that you have a winning car," he said.

"When you sometimes come to weekends when you are in P5 or whatever is the best – I mean, that’s still very good, but it’s probably less motivating than when you come to a race and you know that you can win."

