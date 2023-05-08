'Borefest in Miami' - F1 Twitter's best Miami GP memes
F1 News
'Borefest in Miami' - F1 Twitter's best Miami GP memes
WAKE UP! The race is over, finally. You didn't miss much. Yes, Max Verstappen won and Sergio Perez came second.
Amazingly, there were no DNFs, no safety cars, and for many fans, no drama. As a result, some of F1 Twitter thought the Miami GP was a borefest, a snoozefest, and generally a [looks up words that are synonyms for sleep]-fest.
Perez vs Verstappen was not much of a battle, leaving Charles Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen as the most interesting rivalry during the race. Says it all, really.
Despite the lack of major drama in the race, F1 Twitter tried to liven up proceedings after the cringefest that was the driver walkout by keeping each other entertained during a dull race in the US.
Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Miami GP:
F1 fans watching Verstappen, Red Bull and Pirelli ruin the sport every week #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/NbNkS0sxR2— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) May 7, 2023
I predicted the future stinker in Baku , borefest in Miami , and on our way another mid average circuit in Imola, long season ahead ladies and gentlemen #MiamiGP https://t.co/7XqVq1PeDa— ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) May 7, 2023
Charles's reaction sums up everything.#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/tOwGUhNuuO— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 7, 2023
Leclerc's entire race: pic.twitter.com/1V5pnt7xKC— Lucy 🍃🏁 (@LastLapLucy) May 7, 2023
Hmm, nothing much to tweet so far 😴— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) May 7, 2023
Alonso as he crosses the line to another podium finish:@pitlane_girl #F1 #MiamiGP #F1FTA pic.twitter.com/dN4DS24TRY— Ryan José Razo 🇵🇭 (@RJoseRazoJr) May 7, 2023
*snores a little* *wakes up*— Alanis King (@alanisnking) May 7, 2023
Oh! Miami! What an F1 race!
The #MiamiGP in a nutshell for me as a Charles fan: pic.twitter.com/snCooXdgHp— tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 7, 2023
Sainz looking to block Hulkenberg like@pitlane_girl #MiamiGP #F1FTA pic.twitter.com/9BcvTWFde7— Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 (@timwagner66) May 7, 2023
A look inside Kmag pocket for the first 16 laps #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/MLpoLvKqmP— ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) May 7, 2023
End of thread.— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) May 7, 2023
Everyone after sitting through the 2023 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/V3Krmi3FW2— Tim Wagner 🏁🎳📷🚗 (@timwagner66) May 7, 2023