'Borefest in Miami' - F1 Twitter's best Miami GP memes

Ronan Murphy

Monday 8 May 2023 08:57

WAKE UP! The race is over, finally. You didn't miss much. Yes, Max Verstappen won and Sergio Perez came second.

Amazingly, there were no DNFs, no safety cars, and for many fans, no drama. As a result, some of F1 Twitter thought the Miami GP was a borefest, a snoozefest, and generally a [looks up words that are synonyms for sleep]-fest.

Perez vs Verstappen was not much of a battle, leaving Charles Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen as the most interesting rivalry during the race. Says it all, really.

Despite the lack of major drama in the race, F1 Twitter tried to liven up proceedings after the cringefest that was the driver walkout by keeping each other entertained during a dull race in the US.

Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Miami GP:

F1 fans watching Verstappen, Red Bull and Pirelli ruin the sport every week #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/NbNkS0sxR2 — F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) May 7, 2023

I predicted the future stinker in Baku , borefest in Miami , and on our way another mid average circuit in Imola, long season ahead ladies and gentlemen #MiamiGP https://t.co/7XqVq1PeDa — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) May 7, 2023

Hmm, nothing much to tweet so far 😴 — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) May 7, 2023

*snores a little* *wakes up*



Oh! Miami! What an F1 race! — Alanis King (@alanisnking) May 7, 2023

The #MiamiGP in a nutshell for me as a Charles fan: pic.twitter.com/snCooXdgHp — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 7, 2023

A look inside Kmag pocket for the first 16 laps #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/MLpoLvKqmP — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) May 7, 2023

End of thread. — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) May 7, 2023