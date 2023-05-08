close global

'Borefest in Miami' - F1 Twitter's best Miami GP memes

WAKE UP! The race is over, finally. You didn't miss much. Yes, Max Verstappen won and Sergio Perez came second.

Amazingly, there were no DNFs, no safety cars, and for many fans, no drama. As a result, some of F1 Twitter thought the Miami GP was a borefest, a snoozefest, and generally a [looks up words that are synonyms for sleep]-fest.

Perez vs Verstappen was not much of a battle, leaving Charles Leclerc and Kevin Magnussen as the most interesting rivalry during the race. Says it all, really.

Despite the lack of major drama in the race, F1 Twitter tried to liven up proceedings after the cringefest that was the driver walkout by keeping each other entertained during a dull race in the US.

Here are F1 Twitter's best memes from the Miami GP:

