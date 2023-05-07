close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
'Welcome to gimmick city' - F1 fans slam 'DEMEANING' Miami GP driver intros

'Welcome to gimmick city' - F1 fans slam 'DEMEANING' Miami GP driver intros

F1 News

'Welcome to gimmick city' - F1 fans slam 'DEMEANING' Miami GP driver intros

'Welcome to gimmick city' - F1 fans slam 'DEMEANING' Miami GP driver intros

Everything is bigger in America. So when Formula 1 comes to town, the pre-race action is ramped up and up and up.

The debut Las Vegas Grand Prix this year promises to be bigger than the Super Bowl, but it will have some way to go to top Miami's entry on the F1 calendar.

All week ahead of the Miami GP drivers mingled with celebrities, with this all climaxing ahead of Sunday's race as each of the 20 drivers received a special walkout introduction, narrated by rapper and actor LL Cool J.

Some fans were entertained, but the vast majority of F1 Twitter - and Jeremy Clarkson - thought the whole thing was very, very cringe.

Here are some of the most notable reactions to the Miami GP intro from F1 Twitter:

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x