Vasseur 'thrilled' by prospect of Verstappen at Ferrari

Sam Cook

Sunday 17 December 2023 14:57

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said that every team on the grid would be "thrilled" to have Max Verstappen racing for them, as he seeks to tie down his drivers to long-term contracts.

The Dutchman cruised to his third consecutive world championship title in 2023, obliterating the competition and breaking bucket loads of Formula 1 records along the way.

He has now overtaken Sebastian Vettel on the all-time list of race victories with 54, and will be looking to equal the German's number of world championships in 2024.

Ferrari, on the other hand, are desperately trying to catch up to the dominant Red Bull team, and their two star drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are wanting to become regular race winners once more.

Max Verstappen has now won three consecutive world championships

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are both out of contract at the end of 2024

Carlos Sainz was the only man to beat Red Bull in a main race in 2023

Vasseur wants Verstappen

With both Leclerc and Sainz out of contract as it stands at the end of 2024, Vasseur has been talking about Verstappen's availability (or lack of), despite the Maranello-based team's confidence of securing their two drivers' long-term futures.

"All ten team managers would be thrilled to have him, but I think he has a contract until 2045," he joked in quotes reported by Corriere dello Sport.

"But let's not waste energy talking about it, let's focus on ourselves."

