Star F1 driver gives unusual THREAT to new team

One of F1's top drivers has expressed his excitement as he prepares to embark on a fresh challenge in the sport.

German manufacturers Audi will join the grid in 2026, and are putting the building blocks in place to ensure they are ready to make a big impact.

READ MORE: McLaren star DROPPED following serious injury

Their top priority, of course, is getting the right drivers in place, leading to recent speculation that Ferrari's Carlos Sainz - who will soon be replaced by Lewis Hamilton - may be in line to accept a lucrative offer for a vacant seat.

One man already confirmed as part of their driver lineup is Nico Hulkenberg, with the Haas driver recently announcing that he will be making the move to F1's newest team following next season, which he will spend at Sauber.

Nico Hulkenberg will race for Haas until the end of this season

Audi will make their F1 debut in 2026

'I'm obviously happy about it'

Speaking to Sky Sports, the veteran admitted he is looking forward to the future, but insisted his current focus is simply on performing well with his current employers.

"It's all in the future, and it is happening - [I'm] obviously happy and excited about it," said the German.

"[It's] quite unusual for me that I know so early in the season where my future will be.

"That's obviously quite comfortable and happy, and takes that subject away so we can focus on the remainder of the season with Haas.

"I obviously want to finish as successful as possible.

"There's no presents for my future team [Sauber] so I'm still going to try and kick their butt."

READ MORE: Lawyers involved as Newey aims to work for Red Bull rival ASAP

Related