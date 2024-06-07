Sainz reveals Red Bull 'conversations' amid HUGE decision
Sainz reveals Red Bull 'conversations' amid HUGE decision
Carlos Sainz has shed light on the progress he made in talks with Red Bull as he continues to search for a drive for 2025.
The Spaniard will leave Ferrari after the current season following the Scuderia's decision to sign seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to Sainz's seat for next year.
Sainz has been linked with a number of teams since it became evident he would be available, and the three-time race winner would be a coveted signing.
However, his hopes of securing a drive at the top of the grid were significantly dented this week as Red Bull announced that Sergio Perez would continue with the team for at least the next two seasons.
Where will Sainz drive in 2025?
Whilst Red Bull is now officially off the table for Sainz, the former Red Bull junior driver says he was aware of that before this week's announcement.
“I already knew for a while, obviously, so nothing new for me,” he told media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.
“Obviously, on my personal conversations with the team, this was something I knew for a long time now. So yeah, nothing to say, nothing to add," he continued.
“Still, plenty of options on the table," Sainz added.
Though the 29-year-old remains optimistic, realistically it seems his options are limited to Williams and the Sauber/Audi project.
Rumours emerged this week that Sainz's contract with Williams was all but confirmed, though the Spaniard laughed off those suggestions ahead of the race in Montreal.
