Sainz reveals Red Bull 'conversations' amid HUGE decision

Carlos Sainz has shed light on the progress he made in talks with Red Bull as he continues to search for a drive for 2025.

The Spaniard will leave Ferrari after the current season following the Scuderia's decision to sign seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to Sainz's seat for next year.

F1 Headlines: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes

READ MORE: Sainz 'signs contract' with next F1 team after legal approval

Sainz has been linked with a number of teams since it became evident he would be available, and the three-time race winner would be a coveted signing.

However, his hopes of securing a drive at the top of the grid were significantly dented this week as Red Bull announced that Sergio Perez would continue with the team for at least the next two seasons.

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari after the 2024 season

Sergio Perez recently signed a new contract with Red Bull

Where will Sainz drive in 2025?

Whilst Red Bull is now officially off the table for Sainz, the former Red Bull junior driver says he was aware of that before this week's announcement.

“I already knew for a while, obviously, so nothing new for me,” he told media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend.

“Obviously, on my personal conversations with the team, this was something I knew for a long time now. So yeah, nothing to say, nothing to add," he continued.

READ MORE: F1 team announce driver REPLACEMENT for Canadian GP

Carlos Sainz won this season's Australian Grand Prix

“Still, plenty of options on the table," Sainz added.

Though the 29-year-old remains optimistic, realistically it seems his options are limited to Williams and the Sauber/Audi project.

Rumours emerged this week that Sainz's contract with Williams was all but confirmed, though the Spaniard laughed off those suggestions ahead of the race in Montreal.

READ MORE: Cullen in emotional post to celebrate HUGE milestone with racing star

Related