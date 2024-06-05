Cullen in emotional post to celebrate HUGE milestone with racing star

Angela Cullen has reached a significant milestone in her partnership with racing driver Marcus Armstrong.

The trainer worked alongside seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, in Formula 1 from 2016-2023.

F1 Headlines: Red Bull CONFIRM driver signing as reason for star's EXIT revealed

READ MORE: Hamilton completes Ferrari signing in front of stunned Wolff

However, the two parted ways last year with Cullen off to tackle new ventures on and off the racetrack.

Hamilton has revealed the two remain good friends, and has praised Cullen for the energy she brings to her work claiming she ‘belongs in the sport’.

Lewis Hamilton was frequently seen with Cullen in the F1 paddock

Angela Cullen left Lewis Hamilton in 2023

Who does Cullen train now?

Cullen has since moved to IndyCar to train Marcus Armstrong who competes with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The two have a close relationship, consistently seen together on Cullen’s social media, and Armstrong revealing the pair live together.

She joined his team for the $1 Million Challenge event at the Thermal track in California, providing an almost instant impact on arrival.

Recently, the pair took the next step in their partnership with Armstrong achieving a career best third at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Cullen commemorated the result with an Instagram story that read ‘never give up’, celebrating Armstrong’s first ever podium.

READ MORE: 'Greedy' Horner and Geri BLASTED after big win

In an interview with the Associated Press, Armstrong claimed that Cullen has brought wisdom with her from Hamilton’s championship-winning years, which has clearly had an impact on his IndyCar results.

“We’re still finding our feet. We’re still getting that foundation set. But ultimately we want to build a routine and a work ethic that is sustainable to where we can challenge for race wins and championships for years on end,” Armstrong said.

“To also have the reassurance from her that she’s obviously seen championships won before, that this is the right way to go about it — we’re on a journey.”

READ MORE: F1 team AXE veteran title winning star

Related