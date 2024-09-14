Ferrari star's crash prompts FIFTH red flag at chaotic Azerbaijan GP
Ferrari junior and Haas star Ollie Bearman has brought out yet another red flag in FP3 after crashing into the wall.
The Brit, who has replaced a banned Kevin Magnussen for the Azerbaijan GP, entered Turn One too deep and attempted to bail out of the turning.
However, Bearman was too late and headed rapidly into the run off area, where he crashed into the barriers.
The youngster reported that he was fine following the incident, but apologised for the crash whilst also bemoaning his mistake.
"Ah I’m such an idiot," he said via team radio.
The Ferrari junior driver impressed with the Scuderia after replacing an unwell Carlos Sainz in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, finishing seventh.
Bearman's performances were enough to convince Haas bosses to offer him a full-time drive for 2025, and has since competed with the team in various FP1 sessions prior to Baku.
Haas boss Ayao Komatsu claimed the mistake was 'frustrating', despite being impressed by his pace on Friday.
"Very frustrating. For me, he can reset and do what he was doing yesterday," he said to Sky Sports F1.
