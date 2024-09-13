Ricciardo admits Red Bull ‘privilege’ following F1 transfer news

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his past experience at Red Bull, reflecting on the unforgettable experience he had working with Formula 1’s design mastermind Adrian Newey, labelling it as a career highlight.

The Australian driver spoke on the 'privilege' of working with Newey during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, praising his talent and craftsmanship, just days after it was announced that the legendary aerodynamicist would be making a high-profile switch to Aston Martin for the 2025 season.

Design guru Newey has won 25 world championship titles throughout his career, working with exceptional talents including Mika Hakkinen, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Ricciardo, who joined Red Bull Racing in 2014 and enjoyed several successful seasons under Newey's technical leadership, has fondly recalled his time working with one of F1's most respected engineers.

Daniel Ricciardo joined Red Bull in 2014

Adrian Newey is off to join Aston Martin from 2025

Ricciardo on Newey's F1 'magic'

Ricciardo, who now races for Red Bull's sister team, Visa Cash App RB, was quick to highlight the unique nature of Newey’s approach.

"I enjoyed a lot of my time with him," Ricciardo told media at the Baku press conference.

"It was just even a privilege, when I joined Red Bull Racing in 2014, just to drive one of his cars, work alongside him."

"It's not that I could stand toe-to-toe with him and speak his language if you know what I mean," Ricciardo explained.

"Obviously, his level of expertise in his field... I would just try to collaborate in those years and give what I could and then let him obviously work his magic."

Newey, who has won world championships at Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, has been the driving force behind some of F1’s most dominant machines.

Ricciardo also highlighted the hands-on nature of Newey’s work.

"That was just a very, very cool experience, walking past the office, seeing the drawings and everything," said the Australian driver.

"I mean, it's not for show. He's there with pen on paper and yeah, I'd say very unique, but very special way of working."

It is no doubt that Ricciardo will be reflecting on his Red Bull days alongside Newey now more than ever as his future in the sport remains unclear with his contract set to expire in only a matter of months.

