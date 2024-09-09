close global

F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Baku

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

Formula 1 heads to Baku for round 17 of the 2024 season, with Lando Norris frantically trying to close the gap to his rival Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship standings.

We have a three-way battle in the constructors' championship too, with Ferrari's heroics at Monza last time out putting them to within touching distance of the ongoing battle between Red Bull and McLaren.

Despite Verstappen's 2023 dominance (a season in which he claimed 19 of the 22 race victories), it is his team-mate Sergio Perez who is the reigning victor around the Baku City Circuit.

The Mexican's stunning win in April 2023 was his most recent in the sport, as pressure grows on his position with the world champions heading into this year's edition.

But how will the weather play out for this weekend's F1 action?

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, September 13: FP1 and FP2

The weekend is set to start with a relatively cloudy day, with sunny spells allowing temperatures to reach a high of 28 degrees Celsius and a low of 23 degrees.

There may be a slight chance of rain during FP1, which could affect the teams' running, but that will have completely cleared by FP2, with a zero per cent chance of rain from the afternoon onwards.

With temperatures soaring, humidity is expected to be relatively high, reaching up to 40 per cent.

Saturday, September 14: FP3 and Qualifying

Early morning cloud cover will give way to a glorious Saturday for the first competitive session of the weekend, with qualifying set to get underway in 27 degree heat.

There isn't any rain forecast for the whole day, although a moderate breeze is expected which may cause somewhat of a change for drivers following Friday practice.

Sunday, September 15: Race

Just like the Saturday, race day is expected to be played out in glorious conditions, with sunny spells throughout and the early forecast suggesting a zero per cent chance of rain.

Temperatures will be at around 26 degrees Celsius for the duration of the race.

F1 Standings

