Ricciardo shares emotional plea for support as F1 future rumours swirl

Visa Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has posted an emotional video on Instagram, as rumours about his participation in the sport beyond the end of this season continue to swirl.

Ricciardo has raced in Formula 1 since 2011, claiming eight race victories in that time, seven of which were achieved with Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey's wife addresses Hamilton 'disrespect' as FIA confirm multiple breaches

READ MORE: McLaren driver 'close' to SHOCK move to F1 rivals

Having left Red Bull in 2018 for pastures new, the Australian was left without a full-time seat in the sport at the end of 2022, having been dropped by the McLaren team.

However, Red Bull's sister team offered him a spot back in the sport in July 2023, and he has raced with RB (previously AlphaTauri) ever since.

Daniel Ricciardo races with Visa Cash App RB

Rumours have been swirling that Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced

Ricciardo's viral Instagram post

Since his return, Ricciardo has struggled to perform consistently, and is due to be out of contract at the end of the current season.

His team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, meanwhile, has already been signed to stay with the team into the future, leading many to suggest that Ricciardo will be replaced by a Red Bull junior driver, with both Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar waiting in the wings.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently suggested that the Faenza-based outfit should specifically be for nurturing young talent, leaving a 35-year-old Ricciardo as a potential block to that young talent.

Ricciardo himself has suggested that he is not looking elsewhere for a seat on the F1 grid, suggesting this may well be the end of his F1 career altogether.

Now, the Australian has taken to Instagram to show off some of his activities from a mini break from the sport in between races, including watching an NFL match, posing in the sun with friends, and being patted on the head by a well-known Disney character.

In amongst the post, however, was a video displaying an emotional scene from hit US film The Wedding Singer, in which a character says: "All I really want is someone to hold me. And tell me that everything is gonna be alright."

This video in particular saw fans reach out to Ricciardo, asking him if he was okay. One user wrote: "DR! Its gonna be alright don't ya worry! We are here for you!"

Another questioned his choices of images and videos, suggesting something else is at play: "I feel there’s a deeper meaning behind this; but i could just be overthinking."

READ MORE: FIA issue official F1 statement as MULTIPLE breaches confirmed

Related