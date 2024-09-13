F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED by Red Bull team-mate as title fight takes twist
Charles Leclerc eclipsed his rivals to top the timesheets in FP2 as Max Verstappen was thrashed by his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
The Mexican set the second quickest time whilst Verstappen languished in sixth, leaving it to Lewis Hamilton to close out the top three.
Meanwhile, McLaren suffered around Baku, with Lando Norris all the way down in P17 as Oscar Piastri could only manage P5 in the session.
FP2 also saw various drivers run off, including Verstappen and Carlos Sainz, who both managed to turn back onto the track and resume their running.
The calm of FP2 followed a much more chaotic session earlier in the morning, with FP1 red flagged on multiple occasions.
An initial flag was prompted by loose debris on the track at Turn 12, which was cleared away and the session was resumed until Charles Leclerc caused a second red flag after crashing into the wall at Turn 15.
Franco Colapinto also succumbed to the tight and twisty corners of Baku, losing the rear end of his Williams and finding the barriers into Turn 4 during his debut outing at the track.
F1 FP2 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:43.484
2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.006
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.066
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.466
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.499
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.545
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] ] - +0.609
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.991
9. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.052
10. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.063
11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.161
12. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.199
13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.253
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +1.265
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.301
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.572
17. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.672
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.907
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +2.326
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2.463
F1 FP1 Results: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - 1:45.546
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.313
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.376
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.481
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.627
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.736
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.906
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.970
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +1.062
10. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.141
11. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.427
12. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.589
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.638
14. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2.094
15. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +2.162
16. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.355
17. Alex Albon [Williams] - +2.409
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +3.166
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +3.506
20. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - NO TIME
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
