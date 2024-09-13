Verstappen issues outlandish sweary rant following crash scare

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen issued a sweary rant over his team radio following a crash scare during Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice.

Verstappen, who comes into the weekend desperate to further extend his championship lead over Lando Norris, struggled during FP2, and had a close moment with the barriers after locking up his tyres, causing a yellow flag.

Afterwards, the Dutchman spoke to engineer Gianpiero Lambiase on the radio, proclaiming: "I just struggle a lot with visibility, man," he moaned. "I can’t see **** with the sun."

Verstappen twice had to use the run-off areas around the Baku City Circuit during FP2, and on one occasion was inches away from a heavy shunt into the barriers.

Max Verstappen has struggled in recent races

Verstappen's radio rant

The three-time world champion doesn't shy away from giving Lambiase his opinions over team radio, being accused of being 'childish' by the engineer during the Hungarian GP after a number of radio rants.

Verstappen heads into the Azerbaijan GP weekend without a race victory in the last seven races, following a downturn in performance for himself and Red Bull.

The dismal summer period has led to a three-way title battle in the constructors' championship with McLaren and Ferrari biting at Red Bull's heels, as well as Verstappen feeling the pressure from Norris in the drivers' standings.

Verstappen was hampered by the sun throughout the second practice session in Baku, and was not happy with his choice of visors.

Sky Sports F1 commentator Ted Kravitz revealed during the broadcast that the sun at the Baku City Circuit is naturally lower in the sky due to the race being hosted in September, as opposed to its usual spring slot.

