Horner delivers U-Turn response after Red Bull 'panic' claims
Horner delivers U-Turn response after Red Bull 'panic' claims
Red Bull principal Christian Horner has acknowledged the mounting pressure on his team, as they struggle to protect Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship.
Horner's comments come amid concerns from former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg, who queried whether "panic" has set in as McLaren's Lando Norris emerges as a threat to Verstappen’s quest for a fourth consecutive title.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges as boss accused of ‘destroying’ Mercedes star
F1 RESULTS: Verstappen THRASHED by Red Bull team-mate as title fight takes twist
Verstappen still holds a commanding 62-point lead over Norris with eight races remaining in the 2024 season.
However, McLaren's resurgent form has put Red Bull on high alert heading into the 17th round in Baku this weekend.
READ MORE: Verstappen issues outlandish sweary rant following crash scare
Are Red Bull panicking?
Speaking on Sky Germany, Rosberg questioned Horner about whether Red Bull was starting to panic about their current form.
“The constructors' world championship is already in danger and maybe even the drivers' world championship sometime in the future,” said Rosberg.
“Do you already feel some panic within the team?”
The team boss was quick to stress the urgency of addressing Red Bull’s recent dip in performance.
"Everyone is fully aware of the situation," Horner responded.
"Points do not lie. Everyone knows where McLaren is currently at."
"They are in very strong form and we have to make the U-turn as quickly as possible."
McLaren's pace, particularly over the past few races, has seen Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri consistently challenge the front runners, unsettling Red Bull who appeared to have slipped to being the fourth-fastest car on the grid behind Mercedes and Ferrari.
READ MORE: Adrian Newey's wife hits back at Hamilton 'DISRESPECT'
Horner continued by highlighting the importance of the upcoming races such as this weekend's round in Baku.
"We now have a few street races after this race and then the last few races of the season," Horner added.
"So the key for us will be to answer the issue correctly."
With races in Singapore, Las Vegas, and Abu Dhabi on the horizon, Red Bull will be looking to fix the RB20's balance and fend off McLaren's charge.
Although Verstappen’s lead remains significant, a string of poor results could give Norris an outside chance of overturning the deficit.
Horner’s admission of the need for a swift U-turn underlines the team’s determination to quash any doubts, but with time running out, the pressure is undeniably rising.
READ MORE: Championship challenger causes red flag with HUGE crash
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton dealt Mercedes blow amid Wolff's Baku doubts
- 31 minutes ago
Horner delivers U-Turn response after Red Bull 'panic' claims
- 1 hour ago
Alonso gives BRUTAL two-word answer over McLaren team orders debate
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Baku
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton BOMBSHELL emerges as boss accused of ‘destroying’ Mercedes star
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Verstappen THRASHED by Red Bull team-mate as title fight takes twist
- Today 16:03
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov