Horner delivers U-Turn response after Red Bull 'panic' claims

Red Bull principal Christian Horner has acknowledged the mounting pressure on his team, as they struggle to protect Max Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship.

Horner's comments come amid concerns from former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg, who queried whether "panic" has set in as McLaren's Lando Norris emerges as a threat to Verstappen’s quest for a fourth consecutive title.

Verstappen still holds a commanding 62-point lead over Norris with eight races remaining in the 2024 season.

However, McLaren's resurgent form has put Red Bull on high alert heading into the 17th round in Baku this weekend.

Max Verstappen has failed to win any of his last six F1 races

Are Red Bull panicking?

Speaking on Sky Germany, Rosberg questioned Horner about whether Red Bull was starting to panic about their current form.

“The constructors' world championship is already in danger and maybe even the drivers' world championship sometime in the future,” said Rosberg.

“Do you already feel some panic within the team?”

Lando Norris has a chance to catch Max Verstappen in the title fight

The team boss was quick to stress the urgency of addressing Red Bull’s recent dip in performance.

"Everyone is fully aware of the situation," Horner responded.

"Points do not lie. Everyone knows where McLaren is currently at."

"They are in very strong form and we have to make the U-turn as quickly as possible."

McLaren's pace, particularly over the past few races, has seen Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri consistently challenge the front runners, unsettling Red Bull who appeared to have slipped to being the fourth-fastest car on the grid behind Mercedes and Ferrari.

Mercedes and Ferrari have been challenging McLaren at the front of the field

Horner continued by highlighting the importance of the upcoming races such as this weekend's round in Baku.

"We now have a few street races after this race and then the last few races of the season," Horner added.

"So the key for us will be to answer the issue correctly."

With races in Singapore, Las Vegas, and Abu Dhabi on the horizon, Red Bull will be looking to fix the RB20's balance and fend off McLaren's charge.

Although Verstappen’s lead remains significant, a string of poor results could give Norris an outside chance of overturning the deficit.

Horner’s admission of the need for a swift U-turn underlines the team’s determination to quash any doubts, but with time running out, the pressure is undeniably rising.

