FIA announce penalty verdict for Ferrari star after title rivals tussle in Baku

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict for a Ferrari Formula 1 star after two title rivals tussled for position in Baku.

Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix provided drama in FP1 with multiple crashes causing red flags for the drivers, including Franco Colapinto and Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

The latter locked up heading into Turn 15 and crashed into the barrier, rendering himself unable to compete for the rest of the session.

However, the Monza winner bounced back in FP2, where he set the fastest time of the session as Ferrari looked set to mount an outside bid for the constructors’ title.

Charles Leclerc was victorious in Monza

Charles Leclerc crashed during FP1 in Baku

Ferrari star subjected to FIA investigation in Baku

Leclerc’s team-mate, Carlos Sainz, finished the second practice session in P4 as the two Ferraris demonstrated pace around the street circuit.

However, the Spaniard found himself being summoned to the stewards for impeding the Red Bull of Sergio Perez into Turn 13 towards the end of the session.

A statement from the FIA read: "Whilst impeding is not usually investigated in free practice unless it is deemed to be dangerous, the driver of Car 11, Perez, had to move to the right at a high-speed section of the track which could have been potentially dangerous."

Carlos Sainz was summoned to the stewards for impeding Sergio Perez in FP2

Sainz admitted to the stewards that he had seen Perez behind him, but because he was distracted by a series of alarms on the car he misjudged the speed.

The stewards found that the Ferrari did try to avoid the Red Bull, but was too late, causing Perez to lift.

However, the Mexican had good visibility of the incident throughout which therefore meant the situation was not particularly dangerous.

As a result, Sainz has been given a warning by the FIA and the Ferrari star will not receive a penalty to impact his weekend.

