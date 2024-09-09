Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP
Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP
A major announcement regarding Daniel Ricciardo’s future is ‘expected’ ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to a Sky F1 pundit.
Only two spots remain on the grid for the 2025 season, with Audi and Visa Cash App RB yet to reveal their driver line-ups.
It is the future of RB star Ricciardo that has warranted much discussion this season, as he is yet to secure his F1 future.
Since returning to the sport, he has produced inconsistent performances compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who regularly acquired points for RB at the beginning of the season.
Will Daniel Ricciardo race in F1 next year?
Moreover, Ricciardo finds his seat under threat from Liam Lawson, with the 22-year-old eager to return to the grid after replacing the injured Aussie for five races last season.
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has recently further reiterated that the purpose of RB is to promote young talent, with Red Bull junior drivers such as Isack Hadjar leading the F2 championship but lacking a pathway into F1.
The 81-year-old also confirmed that Lawson would be on the F1 grid next year, however team boss Christian Horner has clarified that these comments did not necessarily mean he would remain within the Red Bull family.
Ricciardo’s driver market saga could come to an end this week, however, after Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz has revealed an announcement over Ricciardo’s future is ‘expected’ ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
"Are we going to have a driver announcement at RB before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?" Kravitz asked on Sky Sports during the Italian GP live coverage.
"We are all expecting it. Ricciardo pretty much telegraphed it on Thursday.
"Is that driver announcement going to be that Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda next year?
"That is what everyone is expecting."
