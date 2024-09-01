FIA BAN F1 star for next race after latest crash
A Formula 1 star has received a one-race ban following an incident at the Italian Grand Prix.
Sunday's race at Monza was a thrilling affair, with Ferrari favourite Charles Leclerc holding off the two world championship-chasing McLarens in order to claim victory in front of the adoring Tifosi.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull's struggles continued as the Dutchman could only finish down in sixth, while his team-mate Sergio Perez was a lowly eighth.
Meanwhile, another driver faced a miserable race that has resulted in a one-race ban following an incident involving Alpine star Pierre Gasly.
FIA ban Kevin Magnussen from Baku F1 race
Kevin Magnussen will be forced to sit out the Azerbaijan GP later in September, after being slammed with a penalty during the Italian GP.
The Danish driver was hit with a 10-second time penalty during the race after being adjudged to have caused a collision with Gasly, but still managed to bring his Haas car home in 10th and pick up a world championship point.
However, the FIA confirmed after the race that Magnussen had also received two penalty points on his Super License, taking him up to 12 for the last 12-month period. According to FIA sporting regulations, this triggers an automatic one-race ban, something which has been confirmed by both the team and the sport's governing body.
It means Magnussen will not take to the starting grid in Baku, and will presumably instead be replaced by British youngster Ollie Bearman, who will drive with the team from 2025 onwards.
In a statement, the FIA confirmed Magnussen's penalty: "On the approach to Turn 4, Car 20 attempted to overtake Car 10 on the inside," they said.
"Whilst Car 20 had its front axle past the mirror of Car 10, the Driving Standards Guidelines specify that an overtaking car has to 'be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre'.
"The Stewards determined that this was not the case for Car 20 and hence the driver was wholly to blame for the collision and hence the standard penalty and penalty points are allocated."
