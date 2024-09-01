F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has issued a damning assessment of his own performance, bringing his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli into the conversation.

Verstappen incident with McLaren rival sparks FIA INVESTIGATION at Monza

Oscar Piastri has been noted by the stewards for an unsafe release into the path of F1 rival and Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Mercedes star reveals new tactic to avoid DISQUALIFICATION at Italian GP

Mercedes star George Russell has suggested that he will be taking drastic measures to ensure he doesn't get disqualified from the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari announce key partnership SPLIT before Hamilton arrival

Ferrari have announced that a long-standing partnership is set to end just before Lewis Hamilton arrives at the team.

Horner admits 'FUNDAMENTAL' error to blame for Red Bull's Monza nightmare

Christian Horner has admitted that the team have a 'fundamental' issue as Red Bull scramble to find answers to their performances woes.

F1 star learns harsh truth behind team’s BRUTAL axing

The truth behind the recent axing of a Formula 1 star has been revealed at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

