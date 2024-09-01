F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton has issued a damning assessment of his own performance, bringing his Mercedes replacement Kimi Antonelli into the conversation.
Verstappen incident with McLaren rival sparks FIA INVESTIGATION at Monza
Oscar Piastri has been noted by the stewards for an unsafe release into the path of F1 rival and Red Bull star Max Verstappen.
Mercedes star reveals new tactic to avoid DISQUALIFICATION at Italian GP
Mercedes star George Russell has suggested that he will be taking drastic measures to ensure he doesn't get disqualified from the Italian Grand Prix.
Ferrari announce key partnership SPLIT before Hamilton arrival
Ferrari have announced that a long-standing partnership is set to end just before Lewis Hamilton arrives at the team.
Horner admits 'FUNDAMENTAL' error to blame for Red Bull's Monza nightmare
Christian Horner has admitted that the team have a 'fundamental' issue as Red Bull scramble to find answers to their performances woes.
F1 star learns harsh truth behind team’s BRUTAL axing
The truth behind the recent axing of a Formula 1 star has been revealed at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.
Related
Latest News
Hamilton blueprint can pave way for Sainz SUPREMACY
- 32 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton FUMES as FIA issue Monza punishment ahead of Italian Grand Prix
- 50 minutes ago
Hamilton reveals Monza 'PAIN' following Mercedes F1 setback
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari star claims STUNNING victory at Italian GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 Today: Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
FIA confirm PUNISHMENT after Verstappen incident at Italian GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct