Mercedes star reveals new tactic to avoid DISQUALIFICATION at Italian GP

Mercedes star George Russell has suggested that he will be taking drastic measures to ensure he doesn't get disqualified from the Italian Grand Prix.

Russell qualified third for the race in Monza, putting himself into position to challenge McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the race victory.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton delivers Antonelli warning as star faces RACE BAN threat

READ MORE: Mercedes confirm official Hamilton replacement after shock Monza crash

The Brit has secured two previous wins in Formula 1, with his most recent coming earlier this season at the Austrian GP.

Russell also crossed the line first in another race in 2024, before being forced to give the victory up to team-mate Lewis Hamilton having been disqualified for driving an underweight Mercedes car.

George Russell was disqualified from the Belgian GP

George Russell is hoping to get back on the top step of the podium

Russell's unusual pizza plan

Mercedes were dominant at the Belgian GP, securing a one-two with Hamilton and Russell before Russell's disqualification, and look capable of challenging for more race victories before the season is out.

Following a strong qualifying performance in Italy, Russell was adamant that he would not let another victory slip away in the same fashion.

The Brit joked that he would use an unusual tactic ahead of Sunday's race to prevent his car being underweight at the finish line.

"I think it’s going to be a tight battle," Russell said in his post-qualifying interview.

"Everybody is so close out there, so exciting for F1, we’ve all been waiting for this competition and knowing if you do a great job, you’ve got a chance of victory, so I’m pretty pumped for tomorrow.

"Get some nice pizzas tonight to fuel me up, and a bit of extra weight so we’re not too light tomorrow and hopefully we can fight for a good result."

READ MORE: F1 qualifying DELAYED at Monza after chaotic end to session

Related