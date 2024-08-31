Ferrari announce key partnership SPLIT before Hamilton arrival
Ferrari announce key partnership SPLIT before Hamilton arrival
Ferrari have announced that a long-standing partnership is set to end just before Lewis Hamilton arrives at the team.
The Scuderia secured the signature of the seven-time champion back in February, and he is set to arrive at Maranello in 2025.
At the Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes confirmed that Hamilton would be replaced by Kimi Antonelli.
Now, Ferrari have issued their own statement, which announces that the team will end their association with a key partner.
Ferrari announce end to sponsor partnership
Ferrari have announced that their partnership with Santander will terminate at the end of 2024.
The banking giant returned to F1 sponsorship with the Scuderia in 2022, having previously partnered with the team from 2010-2017. It has also partnered with the Italian team's Le Mans Hypercar programme.
Santander previously held naming rights to the likes of the the British and Spanish Grands Prix.
Announcing their upcoming return with Ferrari in 2021, Santander highlighted that it would offer the team 'a wide range of solutions' to support its efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030.
However, the partners will end their association at the conclusion of the year, when their three-year contract ends.
Lorenzo Giorgetti, Chief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, said: “As our successful partnership with Santander comes to its end, we would like to express our gratitude for their dedication and collaboration during our journey together.
"They have played an important role in contributing to our achievements over the past three years.”
Meanwhile, vice chair of Santander Spain, Juan Manuel Cendoya, said: “We are extremely grateful to Ferrari for their partnership over the past three years.
"Sponsorships play an important role in engaging with clients and reinforcing our brand and we will continue to work with a range of partners in the years ahead,” he added.
