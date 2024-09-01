F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after Monza penalty

close global

Haas F1 star Kevin Magnussen has edged closer to a race ban after receiving a 10-second time penalty at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Haas star is currently on 10 penalty points, which means he is only two points away from a race ban.

Magnussen was penalised for an incident with Pierre Gasly, which could add two consequential penalty points to his Super Licence, and ensure that he could sit out the next race in Baku.

An automatic one race ban is applied if a driver is awarded 12 penalty points in a 12-month timeframe.

Kevin Magnussen could receive a race ban

Will Kevin Magnussen receive a race ban?

The Dane was involved in a similar incident at the Miami Grand Prix where he received a 10-second time penalty for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant.

Two penalty points were added to his licence, and if history repeats itself Magnussen is likely to receive a race ban.

Magnussen may have competed in his last Italian GP, after being replaced at Haas next year by the incoming Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon.

With only two seats remaining on the grid for next year, it is unlikely that the 31-year-old will be offered a full-time opportunity on the F1 grid for 2025.

After the race, the FIA confirmed that Magnussen had been given two Superlicense points, triggering an automatic one-race ban.

