Huge Miami crash hands Verstappen rivals BIG advantage
Huge Miami crash hands Verstappen rivals BIG advantage
An incident involving Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen caused a full course safety car to be deployed in the Miami Grand Prix.
On Lap 29, the Williams and Haas drivers were battling for 19th down through turn one, but entering turn three, the two collided, sending Sargeant backwards into the wall.
The American driver retired from the race, while Magnussen suffered front wing damage, resulting in the safety car being deployed.
The crash proved to be a huge blow for Max Verstappen, as he had recently made his first stop before the safety car, but has played right into the hands of Lando Norris, who could make a cheap stop to take the lead of the race.
More to follow...
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Miami Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: Norris STUNS Verstappen at Miami Grand Prix for historic victory
- 12 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix
Huge Miami crash hands Verstappen rivals BIG advantage
- 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix
Verstappen BLUNDER causes safety car drama in Miami
- 1 uur geleden
Miami Grand Prix
Red Bull star PUNISHED by F1 rivals after dreadful start - Lap One Report
- 1 uur geleden
GPFans Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: F1 Academy star opens up on ADHD 'struggle'
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Social
NBA superstar pretends to be 'attractive' Norris in hilarious video
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun