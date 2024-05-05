Huge Miami crash hands Verstappen rivals BIG advantage

An incident involving Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen caused a full course safety car to be deployed in the Miami Grand Prix.

On Lap 29, the Williams and Haas drivers were battling for 19th down through turn one, but entering turn three, the two collided, sending Sargeant backwards into the wall.

The American driver retired from the race, while Magnussen suffered front wing damage, resulting in the safety car being deployed.

The crash proved to be a huge blow for Max Verstappen, as he had recently made his first stop before the safety car, but has played right into the hands of Lando Norris, who could make a cheap stop to take the lead of the race.

